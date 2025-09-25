Lion's Brain Honey

Lions Brain Honey is a company founded in love that was actually not planned. Dustin Oliver started growing Lions Mane Mushrooms 3 years ago to help assist with his mothers memory function. When deciding what to blend the mushrooms with, there was no better choice than honey! After 7 days of his mother taking 1/2tsp each morning in her coffee she reported back a vast increase in memory. When going to the next room, she could actually remember what she went in for. It was that first conversation that Dustin realize he had created something special, and the company was founded. Oliver is a life long Detroiter born and raised as well as a Navajo Nation tribal member. Both of his parents worked for the city of Detroit. His father was a black police officer and mother is Navajo/ German who retired from the city as a 911 operator. Naturally helping others and building community comes naturally. The company believes in giving back to the community with many plans including a dog shelter in Detroit as well as 2 scholarships for Navajo veterinarian and Law students.