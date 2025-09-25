Curated Locally
Lion's Brain Honey
Lions Brain Honey is a company founded in love that was actually not planned. Dustin Oliver started growing Lions Mane Mushrooms 3 years ago to help assist with his mothers memory function. When deciding what to blend the mushrooms with, there was no better choice than honey! After 7 days of his mother taking 1/2tsp each morning in her coffee she reported back a vast increase in memory. When going to the next room, she could actually remember what she went in for. It was that first conversation that Dustin realize he had created something special, and the company was founded. Oliver is a life long Detroiter born and raised as well as a Navajo Nation tribal member. Both of his parents worked for the city of Detroit. His father was a black police officer and mother is Navajo/ German who retired from the city as a 911 operator. Naturally helping others and building community comes naturally. The company believes in giving back to the community with many plans including a dog shelter in Detroit as well as 2 scholarships for Navajo veterinarian and Law students.
Faust Haus Roasting Co.
Faust Haus Roasting Co., based in Detroit's historic Eastern Market, is a coffee roasting company that specializes in high-quality coffees from across the African diaspora. They offer wholesale options for partners, allowing for both coffee service in cafes and individual retail sale of their 12oz bags. This black-owned company, founded by Derek English, is known for its artisanal approach and commitment to robust flavors and responsible growth. Alongside their product offerings, Faust Haus is dedicated to making a positive impact on communities and providing relief to those in need. You can try Faust Haus' light roast Kercha coffee at Cafe Noir.
Sister Pie
For the month of March, you can find Sister Pie's Gluten Free Buckwheat Chocolate Chip cookies at Cafe Noir! 'Sister Pie is a bright corner bakery in Detroit’s West Village on the east side of town. Each day, we serve pies, cookies, breakfast, and lunch. The menu at Sister Pie is nontraditional in flavor combinations, rustic in execution, and constantly changing to honor the local agriculture of Michigan. We strive to test the limits of our creativity while challenging and pleasing the palates of Sister Pie enthusiasts. We make our pie dough by hand daily and most often communally. We’re a big-hearted bunch and we can’t wait to meet you!'
Alanna Rose Realm
Alanna Rose is a Michigan and California based artist who creates mugs with daily Affirmations on them. Now available at Café Noir: Serenity Mugs, featuring calming watercolor art that captures the peaceful essence of people in meditation. Each mug is adorned with a unique positive affirmation, designed to inspire moments of mindfulness and self-love with every sip. These high-quality, beautifully crafted mugs are not only affordable but make perfect gifts for loved ones or a treat for yourself.