Cafe Noir
Cafe Noir 9405 John R. Detroit MI 48202
9405 John R Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Coffee
Specialty Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
Pasteries and Desserts
Catering Menu
Merch
Fresh Market
Food
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Expresso, Double
$3.00
Macchiato
$4.00
Cortado
$4.50
Americano
$4.00
Latte
$4.50
Cappuccino
$4.25
Mocha
$5.00
Specialty Drinks
Mocha
$5.00
Chai Tea Latte
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$5.50
Non-Coffee Drinks
Hot Tea
$2.50
Iced Tea
$4.25
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Chocolate Milk, Iced
$5.00
Honest Kids Apple Juice
$1.25
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water
$2.50
Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Alkaline Water
$2.50
San Pellegrino Zero Italian Sparkling Drink
$2.50
Pasteries and Desserts
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
$4.75
Chocolate Fondant Cake
$4.75
Limoncello Raspberry Cake
$4.75
Petite Palmiers
$1.00
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Chocolate Croissant
$4.25
Raspberry Croissant Bun
$4.50
Butter Croissant
$3.75
Milk and Cookies
$3.50
Cookie
$2.50
Mascarpone & Michigan Cherry Croissant
$6.50
Catering Menu
Gallon of Drip Coffee (includes cups, creamer, stirs and sugar)
$28.00
Assortment of 10 Croissants
$40.00
Merch
Tumbler
$25.00
Hoodie
$35.00
Shirt
$15.00
Coaster
$8.00
Fresh Market
Half Galon Milk, Choc
$7.50
Half Galon Milk
$6.50
Farm Fresh Eggs
$4.50
Balanced Bread Fruits and Nuts
$3.50
Hillshire Small Plates, Cheese and Salame
$6.00
Dilly Picke Bites
$3.50
Food
Egg & Cheese Croissant
$6.50
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
Turkey & Cheese
$5.00
Chicken & Red Pepper
$5.00
3 Cheese Sandwich
$5.00
Chips
$2.00
Butter Croissant
Cafe Noir Location and Hours
(313) 489-1301
9405 John R Street, Detroit, MI 48202
