Cafe Noir 9405 John R. Detroit MI 48202
Coffee
Specialty Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
Pasteries and Desserts
- Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$4.75
- Chocolate Fondant Cake$4.75
- Limoncello Raspberry Cake$4.75
- Petite Palmiers$1.00
- Almond Croissant$4.25
- Chocolate Croissant$4.25
- Raspberry Croissant Bun$4.50
- Butter Croissant$3.75
- Milk and Cookies$3.50
- Cookie$2.50
- Mascarpone & Michigan Cherry Croissant$6.50
Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake
Catering Menu
Fresh Market
Cafe Noir Location and Hours
(313) 489-1301
Open now • Closes at 4PM