Cafe Noir
Cafe Noir 9405 John R. Detroit MI 48202
9405 John R Street, Detroit, MI
Coffee Menu
Specialty Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
Pasteries and Desserts
Catering Menu
Merch Items
Bodega/Fresh Market
Food
Curated Locally
Coffee Menu
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Expresso, Double
$3.00
Macchiato
$4.00
Cortado
$4.50
Americano
$4.00
Latte
$4.50
Cappuccino
$4.25
Mocha
$5.00
Specialty Drinks
Mocha
$5.00
Chai Tea Latte
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$5.50
Barista Special
$6.50
Raspberry Chocolate Truffle
$6.50
White Mocha Hazelnut Cookie
$6.50
Non-Coffee Drinks
London Fog
$4.00
Hot Tea
$2.50
Iced Tea
$4.25
Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.50
Chocolate Milk, Iced
$5.00
Honest Kids Apple Juice
$1.25
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water
$2.50
Perfect Hydration 9.5+ pH Alkaline Water
$2.50
San Pellegrino Zero Italian Sparkling Drink
$2.50
Pasteries and Desserts
Petite Palmiers
$1.00
Almond Croissant
$4.25
Chocolate Croissant
$4.25
Raspberry Croissant Bun
$4.50
Butter Croissant
$3.75
Cookie
$3.00
Sweet Potato Cheesecake
$7.00
Cheese Danish
$4.25
Catering Menu
Gallon of Drip Coffee
$28.00
Gallon of Decaf Coffee
$28.00
Gallon of Tea
$18.00
Assortment of 10 Croissants
$40.00
Café Noir Event
$400.00
Cups, sugar, cream and stirs (1 ga.)
$5.00
Delivery Fee
$25.00
Hot water
$8.00
Powdered Chai (8 packets)
$8.00
Café Noir Event
$40.80
Merch Items
Merch
Tumbler
$20.00
Hoodie
$35.00
Shirt
$15.00
Coaster
$8.00
Coffee Bag
$20.00
Spoon
$4.00
Sticker
$3.50
Bodega/Fresh Market
Fresh Market
Farm Fresh Eggs
$4.50
Balanced Bread Fruits and Nuts
$3.50
Hillshire Small Plates, Cheese and Salame
$6.00
Dilly Picke Bites
$3.50
Food
Egg & Cheese Croissant
$6.50
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$7.00
Turkey & Cheese
$7.00
Chicken & Red Pepper
$7.00
3 Cheese Sandwich
$7.00
Chips
$2.00
Curated Locally
Menu Items
French Press
$7.50
Lion's Brain Honey Add-on
$2.00
Dutch Girl Donut
$3.50
Donut and Coffee Special
$5.00
Retail
Lion's Brain Jar
$33.00
Sepia Coffee - Hastings
$18.00
Alanna Rose Mugs
$23.99
Alanna Rose Mugs
Cafe Noir Location and Hours
(313) 489-1301
9405 John R Street, Detroit, MI 48202
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 8AM
All hours
