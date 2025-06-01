Skip to Main content
Cafe Noir
Cafe Noir 9405 John R. Detroit MI 48202
9405 John R Street, Detroit, MI
Coffee Menu
Specialty Drinks
Non-Coffee Drinks
Pasteries and Desserts
Catering Menu
Merch Items
Bodega/Fresh Market
Food
Curated Locally
Dutch Girl Donuts
Coffee Menu
Coffee
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Iced Coffee
$4.50
Expresso, Double
$3.50
Macchiato
$4.00
Cortado
$4.75
Americano
$3.75
Latte
$5.50
Cappuccino
$4.75
French Press
$7.50
Cold Brew 12 oz
$5.00
Cold Brew 16oz
$5.50
Specialty Drinks
Mocha
$5.75
Chai Tea Latte
$5.75
Matcha Latte
$5.75
caramel machiato
$6.50
Creative Morning Matcha
$6.00
Strawberry Iced Tea
$5.25
Non-Coffee Drinks
London Fog
$4.50
Hot Tea
$3.50
Iced Tea
$4.00
Kids Hot Chocolate 8oz
$3.50
Hot Chocolate
$4.00
Chocolate Milk, Iced
$4.00
Intu Strawberry Tea
$4.50
Pasteries and Desserts
Petite Palmiers
$1.00
Almond Croissant
$4.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.50
Raspberry Croissant Bun
$4.50
Cheese Danish
$4.50
Savor Red Cookie
$5.55
Lions Brain Honey Bread (by slice)
$7.00
Catering Menu
96 oz Coffee - 12 cups
$30.00
96 oz Decaf Coffee - 12 cups
$30.00
96 oz Tea - 12 cups
$20.00
Assortment of 10 Croissants
$40.00
Cups, sugar, cream and stirs (1 ga.)
$5.00
Delivery Fee
$25.00
Hot water
$8.00
Powdered Chai (8 packets)
$8.00
Gallon of Cold Brew
$30.00
Location Release for Filming
$500.00
Merch Items
Merch
Tumbler
$25.00
Hoodie
$35.00
Shirt
$40.00
Coaster
$8.00
Coffee Bag
$20.00
Spoon
$4.00
Large Sticker
$2.00
Small Sticker
$1.00
Bodega/Fresh Market
Fresh Market
Farm Fresh Eggs
$4.50
Balanced Bread Fruits and Nuts
$4.00
Hillshire Small Plates, Cheese and Salame
$6.00
Balanced Break Fun
$4.25
Fiji Water
$3.25
Honest Kids Apple Juice
$1.25
Perrier Carbonated Mineral Water
$3.25
Casamara Club
$6.00
Casamara Club 4 pack
$20.00
San Pellegrino Zero Italian Sparkling Drink
$2.75
Food
Egg & Cheese Croissant
$6.75
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
$7.25
Turkey & Cheese
$7.25
Chicken & Red Pepper
$7.25
Roast Beef Sandwich
$7.25
Chips
$2.25
Curated Locally
Menu Items
French Press
$7.50
Lions Brain PB Add-on
$2.00
Lion's Brain Honey Add-on
$2.00
Retail
Lion's Brain Jar
$33.00
Alanna Rose Mugs
$23.99
Faust Haus Coffee
$15.00
Casamara Club 4 pack
$20.00
Intu Tea 1oz Bag
$6.00
Lions Brain Peanut Butter Jar
$40.00
Nakee Butter
$3.00
Dutch Girl Donuts
Donut
$3.50
Donut and Coffee
$5.00
Creative Morning Matcha
Add-Ons
Double Shot
+$2.00
Large
+$1.00
steamed milk
+$0.50
Cold Foam
+$1.50
Add Ice
+$0.50
Add Oat Milk
+$1.00
Add Almond Milk
+$1.00
Add Carmel
+$0.50
Add Chocloate Flavor
+$0.50
Add Honey
+$0.50
Add Vanilla Flavor
+$0.50
Add Cinnamon
+$0.50
Add Maple Syrup
+$0.50
Add Lavender
+$0.50
Add Lion's Brain Honey
+$2.00
Whip Cream
+$0.50
Add Hazelnut
+$0.50
strawberry puree
+$0.50
breve
+$1.00
Cafe Noir Location and Hours
(313) 489-1301
9405 John R Street, Detroit, MI 48202
